Alaska State News

Listen: Researchers conduct water quality test in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published July 31, 2023 at 8:33 AM AKDT
Greta Markey, Nikki Ritsch, and Matt Landsman are part of team of researchers testing the water quality in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.
A team of researchers made up of students and faculty from the University of Texas at Austin, Carnegie Mellon University, Oxford University, University of East Anglia, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks are surveying both piped and hauled water in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta this summer. The team is testing water quality by asking residents to invite them into their homes.

The 2023 survey continues until Aug. 8. KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello received a visit from the researchers at his apartment and has this story.

Summer 2023 Water Quality Testing Postcard

Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
