© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska State News

Listen: 2023 Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association 8-on-8 Mud Volleyball Tournament

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published July 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM AKDT
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
1 of 9  — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-03371.jpg
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The first place winners of Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament, team Kiss My Ace, pose with the trophy and their gold medals. July 15, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
2 of 9  — 230715_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-03475.jpg
The first place winners of Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament, team Kiss My Ace, pose with the trophy and their gold medals. July 15, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
3 of 9  — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903175.jpg
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
4 of 9  — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903203.jpg
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
5 of 9  — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903170.jpg
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The first place winner of Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament was team Kiss My Ace, followed by Hit Faced in second and Run VLB in third. July 15, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
6 of 9  — 230715_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-03460.jpg
The first place winner of Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament was team Kiss My Ace, followed by Hit Faced in second and Run VLB in third. July 15, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
7 of 9  — 230715_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-03398.jpg
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
8 of 9  — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903238.jpg
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
9 of 9  — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903188.jpg
Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament took place on July 15, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

The Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association organizes an 8-on-8 Mud Volleyball Tournament each year to raise funds for everything from relief for fire victims to the New Year's Eve Fireworks show. On July 15, six teams braved the rain and 50 degree temperatures to compete in the tournament.

In the end, Kiss My Ace reclaimed their title after beating Hit Faced.

Joey Valadez, Jesslyn McGowan, Andrew Magel, Ashleigh Itta, Nelson Lliaban, and Wilton Charles spoke to KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello during the charity volleyball tournament.

2023 Muddy Volleyball Tournament

Alaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello