Tips from FEMA on celebrating the Fourth of July safely

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is urging caution when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations, with a message encouraging residents to be mindful of rising temperatures heading into the summer season, as well as being cautious with fireworks, campfires, and grilling.

According to the National Fire Protection Association , more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually. For summer 2023, the National Interagency Fire Center forecasts above normal fire potential for eastern Oregon, portions of Idaho and Alaska, and all of Washington state.

While fireworks and outdoor gatherings go hand-in-hand with the holiday and summer months, they also intensify wildfire danger and may put lives at risk. FEMA encourages everyone to follow a few tips to stay safe this holiday:



Heed local regulations for firework use, or better yet, leave fireworks to the professional and attend a local display.

Build campfires at least 25 feet from tents, shrubs, and anything that can burn.

Place your grill well away from siding, deck railings, and overhanging branches.

Avoid driving or parking on high grass.

For additional information about wildfires, shareable graphics, and tips on how to stay safe, visit usfa.fema.gov and ready.gov/wildfires .

Between following a few safety tips and taking part in local, professionally-staged fireworks displays and alternative activities, FEMA says that there are countless ways to safely enjoy the Fourth of July.