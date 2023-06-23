Bethel gets an interim city manager, but other city positions are still open

A temporary city manager will take the helm in Bethel in mid-July, but other leadership positions are now open.

During the June 13 Bethel City Council meeting, it was revealed that Acting Finance Director Xavier Mason had submitted his resignation letter.

“The finance director resigned effective the 23rd [of June]," said Bethel City Manager Peter Williams. “We currently have, I think, six applications for that position and we'll be looking them over in the next week or two and trying to pick somebody, bring them up here.”

Williams said that he'd be on his way out in late June, but will work remotely until his replacement, Alan Lanning of Colorado, gets into town to start work.

“Our biggest challenge usually, and bringing somebody in from the outside, is trying to find a place for him to stay. Among other things, that's one of the biggest hurdles,” Williams said.

City leaders reached out to each of the interim city managers listed on the Alaska Municipal League website to see if any of them were interested or available. According to the Bethel City Clerk’s office, the three that were available or interested provided their resumes and participated in interviews with the council. Lanning had two interviews in May. During a June 5 special meeting, the council made a motion to offer Lanning the interim position.

In addition to the finance director position, the planning director grant manager positions are also open.

“We think we filled the grant manager's position. I never say we have until they've actually come in and done the paperwork and are on board, but it looks like we do have a grant manager on board. And we're still searching for a planning director. And we really haven't seen a lot of applications for that position,” Williams said.

This will be the third time the finance director position has turned over in two years.