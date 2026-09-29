Real quackin' good: Everything you want to know about the Federal Duck Stamp Contest

The winner of the annual Federal Duck Stamp Contest has been announced. Robert Hautman clinched the top prize for his painting of a pair of long-tailed ducks.

The contest goes toward wildlife conservation. Since 1934, sales from Federal Duck Stamps have raised more than $1.3 billion and led to the conservation of more than 6 million acres of wetlands habitat.

Host Anthony Brooks speaks with John Carlson Jr., a waterfowl biologist and one of the judges of this year’s contest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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