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Alex Wagner lays out roots of conservative efforts to influence courts

WBUR
Published September 23, 2026 at 8:15 AM AKDT
The cover of "The Steal" beside author Alex Wagner. (Courtesy of Flatiron Books)
Courtesy of Flatiron Books
The cover of "The Steal" beside author Alex Wagner. (Courtesy of Flatiron Books)

The Supreme Court’s new term begins next month, with a conservative supermajority that has been overturning legal precedents like the Constitutional right to abortion. A new book looks at the decades-long effort by conservatives to influence the courts.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Alex Wagner, author of “The Steal: Four Right-Wing Hard-Liners, One Republican Presidency, and the Raid on America’s Courts.”

Book excerpt: ‘The Steal’

By Alex Wagner

Excerpted with permission of Flatiron Books. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR