Rep. Thomas Massie moves to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Iran war

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Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, has launched a push to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran. The effort is unlikely to succeed. But members of the House are expected to vote on it later this week, as NPR's Kat Lonsdorf reports.

KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: Congressman Massie took to the House floor just after the chamber convened at noon on Monday to read the articles of impeachment out loud.

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THOMAS MASSIE: Impeaching Peter Brian Hegseth, secretary of defense, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

LONSDORF: Alleging such high crimes and misdemeanors, including waging the war in Iran illegally, the administration's boat strikes in the Caribbean and also suppression of free speech by threatening Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly for a video in which he reminded troops they can refuse illegal orders.

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MASSIE: In all of this, Secretary Hegseth has acted in a manner contrary to the - his trust as secretary of defense and subversive of constitutional government.

LONSDORF: It's not the first time an impeachment resolution against Hegseth has been introduced in the House. Back in April, a group of Democrats made a similar move, but it never came up for a vote. Massie is the first Republican to do so and made his resolution privileged, meaning it must be voted on by the House within days.

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MASSIE: Peter Brian Hegseth thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.

LONSDORF: Massie has been a longtime critic of the Trump administration and recently lost his primary to Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein. Hegseth made the rare move as Pentagon chief to campaign for Gallrein in that race. It's unlikely Massie's effort will succeed in a Republican-controlled Congress. But the vote is politically fraught ahead of midterm elections in November. The war in Iran is incredibly unpopular among Americans and has contributed to rising costs in the country. In a statement to NPR, Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson defended Hegseth, calling him a, quote, "transformative leader." The House will have to act on Massie's proposal by Thursday. Lawmakers are set to begin an extended recess at the end of the week and won't be back in session until after the elections.

Kat Lonsdorf, NPR News, Washington.

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