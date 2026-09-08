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Police hunt for two thieves who stole Renoir paintings worth millions

WBUR
Published September 8, 2026 at 8:07 AM AKDT

Two thieves broke into the Renoir Museum on the French Riviera early Tuesday morning. They stole four paintings, which police say were collectively worth more than $10 million.

The thieves dropped two of those paintings in the museum’s gardens before escaping through a hole they cut in the fence.

Host Indira Lakshmanan gets analysis on the thefts from Anthony Amore, art theft expert and author of “The Rembrandt Heist.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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