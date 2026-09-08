Netflix's 'SCTV' is a treasure trove of underdog humor

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. "SCTV," also known as "Second City TV," was a low-budget sketch comedy show that originated in Canada in the mid-1970s and continued in syndication and on network and cable TV until 1984. Its cast members over the years have included John Candy, Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara and Andrea Martin. And the entire series has generally been unavailable to watch, but beginning this month, all six seasons of "SCTV" are available to stream on Netflix. Our TV critic David Bianculli is thrilled, and here's his review.

DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: "SCTV" was an outgrowth of the stage company of Second City Toronto and originally was televised by the Global Television Network, one of Canada's smaller networks. It premiered in 1976, the year after the launch of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in the United States and wasn't syndicated here until 1977, after the first two seasons of "SCTV" had been completed. Yet, "SCTV" embraced that underdog status and attitude with a vengeance.

Its premise was brilliant. Every episode would focus on the same low-rent TV station from Melonville presenting samples of its programming from sign on to sign off, but also showing commercials and promos, as well as news broadcasts, varied specials and behind-the-scenes visits with talent, executives and employees at the fictional station. In other words, "SCTV" could satirize just about everything and did, with a cast so talented, many of them would become and remain major comedy stars.

Netflix is repeating the original sequence of shows from Canada, which not only introduced the cast members, but also, for a while, used a cheeky opening narration that never made it across the border until now. I have to warn you or at least point out that this compilation of "SCTV" episodes is neither complete nor unedited. When one first season episode called Ethnic Humor was syndicated to the states, some sketches were cut for fear of offending. Now, in this Netflix lineup, that entire episode is missing. In other episodes, a few sketches are cut and music replaced or omitted, but by and large, this six-season collection is an almost complete treasure trove.

And the only other warning before diving in is that sometimes certain sketches were reacting to their times with events and celebrities that will fail to register with many of today's viewers - Captain Kangaroo, for example. But today's viewers also should delight in how intricately written, cleverly interwoven and superbly performed these sketches are.

For example, Joe Flaherty plays "SCTV" newsman Floyd Robertson, but Floyd also moonlights as the station's late night movie host, dressed as a vampire and introducing a string of frighteningly dull films.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SCTV")

JOE FLAHERTY: (As Count Floyd) Count Floyd here, kids, reminding you to stay tuned this Saturday night for "Monster Chiller Horror Theatre."

BIANCULLI: Some program offerings, like "English For Beginners," are the kind of shows early morning TV used to present all the time, aimed at serving the public. Catherine O'Hara plays the stern instructor, and Andrea Martin plays her confused but eager student.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SCTV")

CATHERINE O'HARA: (As Lucille Hitzger) Hello, and welcome to English for beginners. I am your instructor, Miss Lucille Hitzger. And today's guest student is Frisa (ph) Perini Scleroso. Hello.

ANDREA MARTIN: (As Perini Scleroso) Helloy (ph).

O'HARA: (As Lucille Hitzger) Hello.

MARTIN: (As Perini Scleroso) Helloy.

O'HARA: (As Lucille Hitzger) Come in.

MARTIN: (As Perini Scleroso) (inaudible).

O'HARA: (As Lucille Hitzger) Come in.

MARTIN: (As Perini Scleroso) (inaudible).

O'HARA: (As Lucille Hitzger) Come in.

BIANCULLI: Those are standalone standouts. Others are provided over the years by everyone from Martin Short as Ed Grimley to John Candy and Eugene Levy as the polka-playing Shmenge Brothers. And the more fluent you are in pop culture, the more "SCTV" will reward you. Take this bit, featuring Eugene Levy and Tony Rosato as Abbott and Costello, adapting the famous "Who's On First?" bit into a confusing, rapid-fire exchange not about the names of baseball players, but the names of some rock groups.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SCTV")

EUGENE LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) Now, ladies and gentlemen, we've got a great show for you tonight. Our first group is making their big comeback on the show tonight. So, Lou, why don't you introduce the band?

TONY ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) You want me to introduce the band?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) That's right.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) All right, I'll introduce the band. What band?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) The Band.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) What's the name of the band?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) I'm telling you, man. The Band.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) Well, who's the band?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) No, no, no. Who's on next week.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) What are you asking me for?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) I'm not asking you. I'm telling you. Who's on next week.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) What do I care who's on next week? If I'm going to introduce the band tonight, I got to know their name.

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) That is their name.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) That's whose name?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) The Band. What's the matter with you?

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) Look, are you the fellow who booked the band?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) That's right.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) Well, who's the band?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) Who's on next week.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) That's what I'm trying to find out.

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) Well, I'm telling you.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) Look, have you signed a contract with the band?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) That's right.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) Was the band's name on it?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) Absolutely. It's no good unless they sign it.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) It's no good unless who signed it?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) The Band.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) Well, who signed it?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) Who's on next week.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) I don't care who's on next week. I got to know the name of the band that's on tonight.

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) Are you listening to me? The Band is on tonight. Who's on next week. You follow me?

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) Yes.

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) No, no, Yes said no. They were booked.

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) Who's booked?

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) Didn't I just say Who's on next week?

ROSATO: (As Lou Costello) Yes.

LEVY: (As Bud Abbott) No, no, no, they're booked.

BIANCULLI: And there's my favorite "SCTV" sketch of all, an extended parody that imagines Rick Moranis as Woody Allen collaborating on a movie with Dave Thomas as Bob Hope.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SCTV")

DAVE THOMAS: (As Bob Hope) Look, Woody, I don't want to pull rank on you or anything, but I mean, I do this kind of stuff all the time. When you're in New York, you give them the Big Apple stuff. And when you're in Chicago, you give them the Windy City kind of thing. I mean, that's the stuff that really slays them. I mean, last year, I was in St. Louis.

RICK MORANIS: (As Woody Allen) I can't believe this.

THOMAS: (As Bob Hope) I did a monologue...

MORANIS: (As Woody Allen) I mean, what am I going to do, edit a different print for every city that this film plays in?

THOMAS: (As Bob Hope) That big art thing, that McDonald's kind of thing, you know?

MORANIS: (As Woody Allen) Wait a second. Maybe it's not such a bad idea.

THOMAS: (As Bob Hope) I mean, those people would...

MORANIS: (As Woody Allen) I mean, it'll make the critics happy.

THOMAS: (As Bob Hope) They'll love...

MORANIS: (As Woody Allen) What am I saying? I'll be editing until I'm 90.

THOMAS: (As Bob Hope) Are you listening to me, Woody?

BIANCULLI: My advice is to watch all of these "SCTV" episodes whenever you want or need a laugh, but to watch them in the reverse order that Netflix presents them. Start with Season 1 and work through the shows in their original order. That way, you can watch the talent bloom and ignite. But however and whenever you watch "SCTV," you're in for a real treat. And finally, that treat is being served up in one convenient place.

MOSLEY: David Bianculli reviewed "SCTV." All six seasons are now streaming on Netflix.

Tomorrow on FRESH AIR, it's been nearly 25 years since 9/11. Writer Richard Beck says the response to that day reshaped American life - from mass surveillance to a deepening distrust of one another. His book is called "Homeland: The War On Terror In American Life." Join us.

To keep up with what's on the show and get highlights of our interviews, follow us on Instagram, @nprfreshair.

(SOUNDBITE OF BILL FRISELL'S "RACCOON CAT")

MOSLEY: FRESH AIR's executive producer is Sam Briger. Our technical director and engineer is Audrey Bentham. Our engineer today is Adam Staniszewski. Our interviews and reviews are produced and edited by Phyllis Myers, Roberta Shorrock, Ann Marie Baldonado, Lauren Krenzel, Therese Madden, Monique Nazareth, Susan Nyakundi, Anna Bauman and Nico Gonzalez-Wisler. Our digital media producer is Molly Seavy-Nesper. Thea Chaloner directed today's show. With Terry Gross, I'm Tonya Mosley.

(SOUNDBITE OF BILL FRISELL'S "RACCOON CAT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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