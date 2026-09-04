The relevance of 'Nickel and Dimed' 25 years since it came out

The book “Nickel and Dimed,” written by journalist and activist Barbara Ehrenreich 25 years ago, was famed for the author going undercover to work low-wage jobs and tell the story of those struggling to get by.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses the work and how it is more relevant than ever today with Alissa Quart. She co-founded the nonprofit Economic Hardship Reporting Project along with Ehrenreich and has a piece about “Nickel and Dimed” in The Nation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR