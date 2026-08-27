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First responders are searching for survivors after devastated flooding in Nepal

WBUR
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:54 AM AKDT
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
Niranjan Shrestha/AP
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

First responders are searching for survivors in Nepal and Tibet on Thursday after a melting glacier triggered a massive flash flood. At least 300 people have died and more than a thousand others are still missing, including some Americans.

Host Scott Tong learns how aid groups are trying to help with Suraj Sigdel, Nepal Country Director for Mercy Corps.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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