Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Colman Domingo; Author Leïla Slimani

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

"I'm a say yes person": Actor Colman Domingo is up for new challenges: Domingo is nominated for two Emmys for two very different performances — in the Netflix comedy The Four Seasons and in HBO's Euphoria. "I can go very deep with my characters," he says.

Aretha Franklin's Sparkle soundtrack is a neglected classic: The 1976 film is about a '60s trio based loosely on The Supremes. It wasn't a big hit, but it has a devoted cult following, and critic Ken Tucker says it features some of Aretha Franklin's finest performances.

A novelist followed her mother's advice: The more you read, the freer you are: I'll Take the Fire is the third book in a trilogy inspired by generations of Leïla Slimani's Moroccan French family. She is also the author of the bestselling thriller The Perfect Nanny.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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