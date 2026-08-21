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Founder of China's biggest property developer sentenced to life in prison

WBUR
Published August 21, 2026 at 8:07 AM AKDT
A custodian stands near a map showing Evergrande development projects in China on a wall in an Evergrande city plaza in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Andy Wong/AP)
Andy Wong/AP
A custodian stands near a map showing Evergrande development projects in China on a wall in an Evergrande city plaza in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Andy Wong/AP)

Hui Ka Yan, the founder of Evergrande, China’s largest property developer, was sentenced to life in prison. The downfall of a company once touted as a symbol of China’s growth raises questions about the sustainability of the world’s second-largest economy.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Andrew Collier, a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, about the future of China’s property market and what it means for the rest of the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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