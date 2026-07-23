What are the peptides that the FDA may soon ease access to?

An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration is meeting Thursday and Friday to consider easing restrictions to seven experimental therapies. These peptides are touted by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but the scientific evidence to support them is thin.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Sarah Boden, a health and science reporter who contributes to NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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