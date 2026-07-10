What are the political lessons from the Graham Platner debacle?

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd talk with journalists Damian Paletta and Jessica Piper about what lessons Democrats are taking away from the implosion of the Graham Platner’s Senate campaign in Maine, and what it means for Republicans now that President Trump has restarted missile strikes on Iran four months away from midterm elections.

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