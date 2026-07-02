DACA recipient on SCOTUS birthright citizenship ruling

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient named Pilar about her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold birthright citizenship. We first spoke with Pilar last year, when she was pregnant with her second child.

Editor’s note: Pilar asked that we use only her middle name because she has a pending immigration case and is concerned about government retaliation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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