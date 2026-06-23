Trouble getting weight loss drugs covered by insurance? Here's what to know

Want GLP-1s to be covered on your health insurance? Patients are now being told a prescription from their doctor isn’t enough. They need to go through apps like Vida Health instead.

But doctors and patients are frustrated that these apps just create barriers. If your primary care doctor prescribes a covered drug, shouldn’t it just be covered? Why don’t we do this for any other drugs?

NPR’s Sydney Lupkin reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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