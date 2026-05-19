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Justice Department's to create $1.776 billion fund for Trump's allies

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 19, 2026 at 7:44 AM AKDT

The U.S. Department of Justice said it is creating a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate Trump allies who say they were unfairly targeted or wrongly investigated by previous administrations.

This fund is part of a settlement with President Trump to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over a leak of his tax return information.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan and a former U.S. attorney under former President Barack Obama.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom