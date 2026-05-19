How Palantir tech is helping ICE agents find people to arrest

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are getting quicker at finding people to arrest, thanks to tools provided by the tech company Palantir.

Agents now have a list of 20 million people on their iPhones, a senior ICE official said at a border security conference in Phoenix earlier this month.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with investigative journalist Joseph Cox, who is reporting on this story for 404 Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR