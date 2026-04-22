More people are consulting AI to pick wine in a restaurant. Where does that leave sommeliers?

It has become common for people to consult ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence programs to help them pick wine in a restaurant. For sommeliers — people who know all about wine and make recommendations to customers based on their tastes and what they’re ordering to eat — this is changing how they do their jobs.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Christian Urbina, sommelier at The Dabney, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Washington, D.C., about how he’s navigating how diners are using this new technology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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