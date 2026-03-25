'The Scone Queen Bakes': Danielle Sepsy of Hungry Gnome bakery shares her secret recipes

New York baker Danielle Sepsy got her first mixer at age eight and was marketing her scones to local clients by 13. Today, she’s best known for her popular Hungry Gnome online bakery, and of course, the scones that launched her career.

Now, she adds cookbook author to her credentials with the release of “The Scone Queen Bakes,” which reveals the secret recipes for a dozen of her scones, as well as recipes for cakes, breads, cookies, muffins and more. That roster includes classics like deli crumb cakes and novelties like her peanut butter and jelly cinnamon rolls iced with fluff frosting.

Sepsy joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the book, the recipes and how it all started.

Book excerpt: ‘The Scone Queen Bakes’

By Danielle Sepsy

Cookie butter swirled pumpkin bread

Pistachio chocolate chip crumb cake

From “The Scone Queen Bakes” © 2026 by Danielle Sepsy. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

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