Former national security advisor Jon Finer on Iran negotiations, Cuba speedboat firefight

U.S. officials are involved in two rapidly evolving foreign policy situations this week. They’re responding to a firefight where Cuban officials say they shot at a Florida-registered speedboat, killing four people and injuring six.

And the U.S. is negotiating with Iranian officials over the country’s nuclear program.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jon Finer, former principal deputy national security advisor during the Biden administration, for a reaction.

