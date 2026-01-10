Fresh Air Weekend: Will Arnett; 'Song Sung Blue' director Craig Brewer

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Will Arnett exposes the complexities of marriage and comedy in Is This Thing On?: Arnett co-wrote his new film, in which he plays a man going through a divorce who finds himself onstage doing stand-up. He also has an extensive voiceover career, and co-hosts the SmartLess podcast.

Feeling cooped up? Get out of town with this delightful literary road trip: In The Rest of Our Lives, the narrator drops his daughter off to college — then keeps on driving, leaving his marriage behind. Ben Markovits' novel was shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

Filmmaker Craig Brewer channels his inner Neil Diamond in Song Sung Blue: The Hustle & Flow director is known for films about dreamers and misfits. His latest is based on the true story a Milwaukee couple who became local legends performing as a Neil Diamond tribute band.

