2025 Holiday Program Schedule

This year, our Christmas Day schedule is FULL of merriment and cheer! Let KDLG provide the soundtrack to your Christmas Day celebrations.

Christmas Eve

(9pm) A Christmas Carol w/ Jonathan Winters

A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy.

(10pm-Midnight) Traditional Christmas Music

In preparation for Christmas Day celebrations, two hours of hand-picked Christmas music. From Frank Sinatra to Wham!, we'll be playing holiday favorites that span the decades.

Christmas Day

(8am) Welcome Christmas

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

(9am) All Is Bright

One hour of gorgeous, contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. Hosted by Lynne Warfel (Encore from 2023)

(10am) A World Café Holiday

World Café is celebrating 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.

(11am,Re-airing at 6pm) Dillingham Elementary Student Christmas Stories

For this hour we bring you dramatic readings of some favorite Christmas stories. All courtesy of Dillingham Elementary students.

(12pm) The Big Tiny Desk Concert Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

(1pm) Joy to the World 2025 with Guest Judith Owen

Pianist Bob Thompson continues his holiday jazz tradition with this year’s Joy to the World, featuring special guest vocalist Judith Owen. An internationally renowned and revered jazz and blues vocalist, Owen puts her unique touch on some classic holiday tunes, while sharing her own original compositions that share her unique glimpse at Christmas thanks to her Welsh heritage. Trumpeter James Moore and saxophonist Ricardo Pascal also join in on the holiday cheer.

(2pm) Carols, Customs and Candlelight: a Celtic Christmas Celebration

Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin.

(3pm) Christmas Music Mix

The Christmas Day celebrations continue, with two hours of hand-picked Christmas music. From Bing Crosby to CeeLo Green, we'll be playing holiday favorites that span the decades.

(7pm) The All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza

This year Robin Hilton and Stephen Thomson head back to the snowy cabin in the woods where the annual All Songs Considered get-togethers began many years ago. Join us as we attempt to throw another party for the ages, with one simple, fate-tempting question: What could possibly go wrong?

(8pm-10pm) St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

(10pm-Midnight) Traditional Christmas Music

The Christmas Day celebrations continue, with two hours of hand-picked Christmas music. From Bing Crosby to CeeLo Green, we'll be playing holiday favorites that span the decades.