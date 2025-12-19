Thousands of dinosaur footprints found in Italy near next year's Winter Olympics venue

Thousands of dinosaur footprints from the Late Triassic period were found in the Italian Alps near where some of the 2026 Winter Olympics games will be held.

The discovery was made by Ellio Della Ferrera, a wildlife photographer who was following tracks of deer and vulture in Italy’s Stelvio National Park when he stumbled across thousands of dinosaur tracks spanning hundreds of meters along the dolomite walls.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Italian paleontologist Cristiano Dal Sasso about the significance of this discovery and what it can tell us about the dinosaurs that once roamed the earth.

