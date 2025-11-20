© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
'House of Beauty' examines how the beauty industry has been fueled by joy and pain

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 20, 2025 at 7:57 AM AKST
The cover of "House of Beauty" and author Arabelle Sicardi. (Courtesy of W. W. Norton and Lo Hunter)
Courtesy of W. W. Norton and Lo Hunter
The cover of "House of Beauty" and author Arabelle Sicardi. (Courtesy of W. W. Norton and Lo Hunter)

“When I tell you that beauty is a monster, I need you to know it’s my favorite kind.” That’s the opening line of Arabelle Sicardi‘s new book, “House of Beauty: Lessons from the Image Industry.”

Sicardi, a journalist and former beauty editor, explores some of the darker sides of the beauty industry while recognizing the ways in which beauty has been a source of caretaking and cultural tradition.

They speak with host Elisssa Nadworny about the book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom