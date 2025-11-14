New book collects essays of Jacob Geller, prolific YouTube cultural critic focused on games and art

If you’re looking for cultural criticism these days, you’re just as likely to find it watching YouTube as you are reading the New Yorker.

Jacob Geller‘s video essays dwell on art, literature, and video games. He’s publishing a new book collecting his essays called “How A Game Lives.”

Geller joins us to discuss his process and why he thinks video games are as worthy of analysis as any other medium.

