The cruise industry is rebounding after pandemic slump

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 10, 2025 at 7:51 AM AKST
Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

After a rocky period during the pandemic, business is booming for the cruise industry. New data out from AAA projects a record 21.7 million Americans will embark on a cruise in 2026.

For a look at how the industry turned around bad fortune during the pandemic and the state of the industry now, host Don Gonyea speaks to Richard Tribou, an editor with the Orlando Sentinel, where he covers the cruise industry.

