From the General Manager: Halloween at the Hulett's

The family hosted their sixth annual pallet maze, a community tradition that has grown from a simple backyard idea into one of the town’s most anticipated fall events.

It’s something to look forward to between summer’s bustle and winter’s quiet.

Visitors bundle up in layers and wander through the twisting pathways as they shout directions and laugh when they hit a dead end.

With each year, the maze continues to dazzle the community with design changes, new twists, turns, and creative touches.

Past versions have included triangular arches and a red pallet display spelling out “I heart DLG,” visible from above.

The Hulett’s first built the maze in 2020, when the pandemic limited gatherings and traditional autumn celebrations.

They used wooden pallets instead of corn stalks, drawing inspiration from Midwestern corn mazes but adapting it to Alaska’s climate and available resources.

The maze featured around 100 pallets and a few dozen visitors. Five years later, the maze has grown dramatically. Last year’s version used over 500 pallets and drew about 250 people.

It also takes a lot of hard work to build the maze. Phil, Emily and their children spend several days hauling, stacking, and securing hundreds of pallets to create the complex structure.

Despite the labor, the family looks forward to it each year. Phil often says that whatever you can do to be a part of the community is worth doing and for them, that means pallets, teamwork and laughter shared with neighbors.

The maze has become more than a fun fall activity; it’s a symbol of community spirit. In December 2024, the Dillingham City Council officially recognized the Hulett family commending their positive contribution to the town.

This year’s maze promises to be just as ambitious, offering an intricate layout built entirely from recycled pallets gathered from local businesses and neighbors. At the maze’s exit, guests can warm up with hot chocolate and hot dogs.

Kids will fill their goody bags while families gather around a fire pit to share stories and laughter. The event is open to everyone in Dillingham and its surrounding communities, free of charge, reflecting the Hulett family’s commitment to connection and inclusivity.

For kids, it’s an adventure. For adults, it’s a nostalgic reminder of simpler times. When the maze finally comes down at the end of the season, it leaves behind not just piles of pallets, but also a sense of togetherness that lasts well beyond the season.