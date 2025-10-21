In 'A Guardian And A Thief,' families fight to survive in a future India ravaged by climate change
The novel “A Guardian and a Thief” is set in Kolkata, India, in the near future, where famine and flooding are rampant. One family’s possibility of escape is imperiled when their passports are stolen.
The book is a finalist for the National Book Award. It’s also this month’s Oprah Book Club selection.
Host Jane Clayson speaks with author Megha Majumdar.
Book excerpt: ‘A Guardian and a Thief’
By Megha Majumdar
Excerpted from “A Guardian and A Thief” by Megha Majumdar. Published October 2025 by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of The Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2025 by Megha Majumdar.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR