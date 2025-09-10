© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
"Song hunting" in Bristol Bay: original music written and performed by Dillingham residents

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:56 PM AKDT
Jannelle Trowbridge, Teresa Duncan, Robin Savo, Makenzie Flensburg, Joanne Nelson, and Angelica Bailey (Left to right) recording "Bittersweet Summer" in KDLG studios.
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG
Jannelle Trowbridge, Teresa Duncan, Robin Savo, Makenzie Flensburg, Joanne Nelson, and Angelica Bailey (Left to right) recording "Bittersweet Summer" in KDLG studios.

Six original songs written and performed by Dillingham residents. The songs were created during the Dillingham Arts Councils five-day non-credit song writing class at UAF's Bristol Bay campus last week.

Opening Day Blues
Cowriten by Robin Savo, Debi McLean, Joanne Nelson, Caleb Berkoski, Nate Carlow, Angelica Bailey, Jason Lamson, Al'a Carlos, Maria Dosal, Makenzie Flensburg, Teresa Duncan, Jannelle Trowbridge, and Tim Easton. Sung By Tim Easton.
Heart Stones
Writen by Jason Lamson, Angelica Bailey, Teresa Duncan, and Nat Carlow.
Gold in the Golden Years
Written by Joanne Nelson. Sung by Joanne Nelson accompanied by Tim Easton.
Fisherwoman's Blues
Cowriten by Robin Savo, Debi McLean, Joanne Nelson, Caleb Berkoski, Nate Carlow, Angelica Bailey, Jason Lamson, Al'a Carlos, Maria Dosal, Makenzie Flensburg, Teresa Duncan, Jannelle Trowbridge, and Tim Easton. Sung By Tim Easton.

Nashville songwriter Tim Easton recording in KDLG.
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG
Nashville songwriter Tim Easton recording in KDLG.
Bittersweet Summer
Written and sung by Joanne Nelson, Makenzee Flensberg, Janelle Trollbridge, and Robin Savo, with vocal accompaniment by Angelica Bailey and Teresa Duncan.
A Love Letter to Northern Dynasty
Written by Maria Dosal, Caleb Berkoski, Al’a Carlos. Sung by Maria Dosal.

Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station. Margaret graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in English, and went on to attend the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Radio and Podcasting. She is passionate about the power of storytelling and creating rich soundscapes for the listener's ears to enjoy.
