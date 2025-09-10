"Song hunting" in Bristol Bay: original music written and performed by Dillingham residents
Six original songs written and performed by Dillingham residents. The songs were created during the Dillingham Arts Councils five-day non-credit song writing class at UAF's Bristol Bay campus last week.
Opening Day Blues
Cowriten by Robin Savo, Debi McLean, Joanne Nelson, Caleb Berkoski, Nate Carlow, Angelica Bailey, Jason Lamson, Al'a Carlos, Maria Dosal, Makenzie Flensburg, Teresa Duncan, Jannelle Trowbridge, and Tim Easton. Sung By Tim Easton.
Heart Stones
Writen by Jason Lamson, Angelica Bailey, Teresa Duncan, and Nat Carlow.
Gold in the Golden Years
Written by Joanne Nelson. Sung by Joanne Nelson accompanied by Tim Easton.
Fisherwoman's Blues
Cowriten by Robin Savo, Debi McLean, Joanne Nelson, Caleb Berkoski, Nate Carlow, Angelica Bailey, Jason Lamson, Al'a Carlos, Maria Dosal, Makenzie Flensburg, Teresa Duncan, Jannelle Trowbridge, and Tim Easton. Sung By Tim Easton.
Bittersweet Summer
Written and sung by Joanne Nelson, Makenzee Flensberg, Janelle Trollbridge, and Robin Savo, with vocal accompaniment by Angelica Bailey and Teresa Duncan.
A Love Letter to Northern Dynasty
Written by Maria Dosal, Caleb Berkoski, Al’a Carlos. Sung by Maria Dosal.