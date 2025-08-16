© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Trump-Putin summit is over. What were the big takeaways?

By Tamara Keith,
Scott DetrowJordan-Marie Smith
Published August 16, 2025 at 1:03 PM AKDT

NPR's White House correspondent takes stock of the meeting President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had about the war in Ukraine in Anchorage.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.