'Wait Wait' for July 26, 2025: With Not My Job guest Laufey!

Published July 26, 2025 at 8:30 AM AKDT
Laufey performs onstage during the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Gold House)
Rodin Eckenroth
/
Getty Images
Laufey performs onstage during the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Gold House)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Laufey and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Adam Burke, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Congress Runs for Cover; Rugs Are Back!; Remembering the Prince of Darkness

Panel Questions

An Intern With a Taste for The Law

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about something remarkable at the Tour de France, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Icelandic superstar Laufey answers our questions about Daylight Savings Time

Pop-Jazz Icon Laufey talks about her new album, "A Matter of Time," and plays our game called, "Why Is It Still So Light Out." Three questions about daylight saving time.

Panel Questions

Look To the Skies!; Nice To Meet You, It's Over

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Java Jug; A Warning for Office Drones; Zooming While Zooming

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that toupees are back, what will be the next beauty trend for men.

