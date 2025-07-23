Parker Solar Probe sends back photos from the sun's outer atmosphere
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe passed into the outer atmosphere of the sun and took incredible images of the sun’s corona.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Nour Rawafi, astrophysicist and Parker Solar Probe project scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, about what these images reveal about the sun and solar winds, as well as what scientists are hoping to learn from the solar probe.
