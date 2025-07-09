The White House pauses and then resumes supplying weapons to Ukraine. Why the change?

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The Trump administration has made an abrupt turnaround on weapons to Ukraine just a week after pausing shipments. Today, President Trump indicated he may send an additional Patriot missile system to help Ukraine defend against the continuing barrage of Russian drones and missiles. Our Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman is here. Howdy, Tom.

TOM BOWMAN, BYLINE: Hey, Mary Louise.

KELLY: OK, so start with the hundreds of U.S. weapons, including dozens of Patriot missiles, that are already sitting in Poland because the Pentagon halted their shipment to Ukraine. What happens to them now?

BOWMAN: Well, all we know is that Trump has overruled Pentagon leaders who announced that halt. And he said, quote, "we're going to send more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves." He said this as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was sitting next to him.

KELLY: Awkward.

BOWMAN: Right. Now, he wasn't specific. And the Pentagon would only say in a statement it was sending additional defensive weapons, and that was all. Now, we expect they'll send more Patriot missiles. There are some 30 being held in Poland, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak. And these missiles, of course, have been key in destroying incoming Russian missiles. There are a half dozen or so Patriot missile systems in Ukraine, and the president said he may send an additional system. Let's listen.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We're going to have to take a look at it. It's very expensive - very expensive system. It's a shame that we have to spend so much money on a war that would have never happened if I were president. That's a terrible, terrible war over there, and it's really a shame. It's very sad. You know, when you talk about a system like that - highly sophisticated, tremendous amount of money. And they're doing it because they want to prevent death. They're getting hit hard, very hard. So we're looking at it.

KELLY: Just noting there the distinction between a Patriot missile and a missile system.

BOWMAN: Correct, yeah.

KELLY: Great, OK. So but go back to the main thing here, which - it was just a week ago that this shipment of U.S.-made weapons was stopped, halted. What changed?

BOWMAN: Well, you know, we really don't know. It might stem from Trump's frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inability to bring the war to a close after more than three years. Remember, he said he can end the war in 24 hours. He said the Russian president is nice to us, but it turns out to be meaningless. Trump last week said he was very unhappy with his phone call with the Russian president, saying he wants to go all the way, just keep killing people. It's no good. Trump also said he was looking at a sanctions bill by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham that would see 500% tariffs imposed on countries that trade with Russia.

Now, there seems to be confusion about who at the Pentagon actually called a halt to the weapons last week, Mary Louise. Some reports said it was Hegseth. Others said it was Elbridge Colby, the top policy official. Asked by a reporter who made the call, Trump said, I don't know. Why don't you tell me? And the president said today, when asked, that he hasn't looked into it.

KELLY: OK. Beyond the Patriot missiles, let me move you to other weapons. What else was being withheld?

BOWMAN: Well, there are hundreds of other missiles that can be used by Ukrainian aircraft, as well as nearly 10,000 howitzer rounds, also more than a hundred grenade launchers, that U.S. official told me. So will they be sent as well? And also, Mary Louise, how do you define a purely defensive weapon? We just don't know. And lawmakers are asking for a briefing, so we'll see. And this will be the third time in less than six months that the Pentagon has moved to suspend weapons to Ukraine only to be reversed by the president.

KELLY: Just a very quick update while I've got you, Tom, on just what the state of the war in Ukraine is. About 30 seconds left.

BOWMAN: Yeah, the Russians are making some progress in the eastern part of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces are making advances as well. So on the ground, it's been kind of a stalemate. And, of course, Russia is pummeling Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles at even greater rate - more than 700 attack drones early today. And, you know, people say neither side can win. So we'll just see what happens.

KELLY: That is NPR's Tom Bowman. Thanks so much, Tom.

BOWMAN: You're welcome.

