'Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything' reveals the strengths and foibles of the TV legend

A new documentary follows the remarkable career of Barbara Walters. Featuring numerous behind-the-scenes clips of the TV journalist, “Tell Me Everything” depicts Walters’ ambitions, successes and personal failings. But the documentary doesn’t address criticisms that her questions could sometimes reflect sexist attitudes of the era she emerged from.

We discuss “Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything” with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

