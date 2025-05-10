'Wait Wait' for May 10, 2025: With Not My Job guest Nathan Lane

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Nathan Lane and panelists Shantira Jackson, Luke Burbank, and Roy Blount, Jr.. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

The Windy Papa; Getting Real at the Airport; For Richer, For Poorer, For Poorest

Panel Questions

Men Lash Out

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a great deal on a 2016 Honda Civic, only one of which is true.

Star of stage and screen Nathan Lane plays our game called, "Stay in Your Lane, Nathan Lane!" Three questions about driving.

Panel Questions

Burgers and Bolts; A Sucker for Online Shopping; One Bitten, Twice Shy, Two Hundred Times Bitten…

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Transit Crimes; Getting Too Comfortable on a Plane; Award Season Just Got Nerdier

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the first edict of Pope Leo XIV.

