Why Warren Buffett stepping down matters

Warren Buffett’s announcement this weekend that he would step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway caught many off guard. The announcement, at the end of the company’s annual shareholder meeting, signals a transition of power and leadership at one of the world’s most successful investment companies.

For more on the impact of the decision, host Peter O’Dowd speaks to Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure.”

