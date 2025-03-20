New songs by Teddy Swims, Benjamin Booker and Neil Young let loose with big emotions

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. Rock critic Ken Tucker has been listening to new music releases and has reviews for new songs by Teddy Swims, nominated as best new artist in this year's Grammy Awards, and Benjamin Booker, who is doing interesting things with volume and distortion in his new songs. There's also an old pro in the mix, Neil Young, who has a new band, as well as a new song that Ken says heralds some big changes. Here's his review.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "LOSE CONTROL")

TEDDY SWIMS: (Singing) Something's got to hold on me, lately. No, I don't know myself anymore. Feels like the walls are all closing in and the devil's knocking at my door. Whoa. Out of my mind. How many times..

KEN TUCKER, BYLINE: Teddy Swims had a big hit last year with the song "Lose Control," which showcased his gruff, but supple balllad singing. The Georgia-born singer has clearly been influenced by southern soul men like Al Green and Bobby Blue Bland. On his new album titled, "I've Tried Everything But Therapy Part 2," Swims offers a new set of love songs that demonstrate the depth of his romanticism. On "Are You Even Real," he's so swept away, he wonders whether he's dreaming the object of his adoration.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "ARE YOU EVEN REAL")

SWIMS: (Singing) Are you even real, or did I make you up? How could someone like you want to give me love? Don't think I deserve it. But I can't get enough. You're so beautiful, spiritual, more like a miracle. Part of me's scared you might be invisible. Too good to be true. Tell me, are you? Are you? Are you?

TUCKER: Where Teddy Swims offers up his vocals with glowing clarity, Benjamin Booker opts to reduce his singing to just another instrument in the mix of songs and styles found on his new album called "LOWER." On his previous albums, Booker grappled with then current events such as the Black Lives Matter protests. The lyrics on his new album are more obscure, hinting at deep emotions whose rawness is either matched by or buried beneath layers of distorted guitars and keyboards. There's a beauty in the kind of musical chaos Booker creates. One of the best examples of this is "SAME KIND OF LONELY."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SAME KIND OF LONELY")

BENJAMIN BOOKER: (Singing) Dream. Dream like you want me to. Dream like it's me and you. Alright. Alright. Love. Love. Love while we have a chance. Love without no romance. Alright. Alright. If I could make it out tomorrow. If I could start again on my own. If I could be the same kind of lonely. If I could be the same kind of lonely.

TUCKER: A few years ago, Benjamin Booker opened for Neil Young on a few of Young's tour dates. Young himself is now showcasing a new band called The Chrome Hearts that includes Willie Nelson's son Micah on guitar and the great organist Spooner Oldham, who was part of the legendary Muscle Shoals rhythm section and co-writer of hits like The Box Tops' "Cry Like A Baby." To judge from the band's booming first single, "Big Change," however, Neil Young isn't seeking out pop or country sounds. He aims to have The Chrome Hearts sound at least as grungy as his usual backup Crazy Horse. And the noise they make is powerful.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BIG CHANGE")

NEIL YOUNG AND THE CHROME HEARTS: (Singing) Big change is coming. Coming right home to you. Big change is coming. You know what you got to do. Big change is coming. Could be bad and it could be good. Big change is coming. It's coming right home where you stood. Big change is coming. Big change is coming. Big drums are drumming. Heading up the wrong parade. Big change is coming. Coming right to your gate. Big guitars strumming. The singer says don't be late. Big change is coming. Could be bad and it could be great. Big change is coming.

TUCKER: Big change is coming, Young chants over and over. Given the timing of the release and the image of Young waving an American flag in the video, there's an inescapable feeling that he's talking about the recent presidential election, though it's impossible to tell whether he thinks the changes are welcome or ominous. Like Teddy Swims and Benjamin Booker, Neil Young is letting loose with some big emotions but letting you judge how to interpret them.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHOW AND TELL")

