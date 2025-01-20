Want to know if your body fat is in the healthy range? Experts say BMI is not the way

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Want to know if your body fat is in the healthy range? Well, stepping on a scale is not the best way to figure that out. An international panel of experts is now recommending a more nuanced and objective way. Here's NPR's Allison Aubrey.

ALLISON AUBREY, BYLINE: There's plenty of stigma associated with having a larger body size. And one common assumption is that everyone with a high BMI - or body mass index - is unhealthy and needs to lose weight. Kezia Reeder knows what it feels like to be categorized as obese.

KEZIA REEDER: I'm shorter and muscular. By no means am I, like, an Olympic athlete, but I'm athletic. At the time when my BMI was categorized as obese, I was running half-marathons.

AUBREY: For many years, the main way doctors have determined whether a person has obesity is by calculating their BMI. It's a quick and inexpensive estimate based on just weight and height. Since stocky, muscular people weigh more, they tend to have higher BMIs.

REEDER: It's enraging because I know I am a healthy, active individual.

AUBREY: Her lab tests showed she was metabolically healthy. Many experts agree BMI is not a good measure of health. Dr. Robert Kushner of Northwestern University was part of the panel that came up with the new recommendations.

ROBERT KUSHNER: Forty percent of the adult population in America, according to BMI, has obesity. So do they all have a disease, and do they all need treatment?

AUBREY: Dr. Kushner says the commission's goal is to bring some clarity to these questions, since the current method has led to misclassifications and confusion.

KUSHNER: What's new is that we try to define obesity by excess body fat, which is what obesity actually is, that goes beyond just using BMI.

AUBREY: The commission recommends adding measures such as waist circumference or waist to hip ratio, or to use direct measures of body fat through screening techniques, such as a DEXA scan, when available and affordable. Dr. Kushner says the problem with BMI alone is that a person who is muscular and athletic, like Kezia Reeder, may be told they have obesity even if they have very little body fat.

KUSHNER: So although we're not throwing out BMI, we are now recommending that individuals have another measurement obtained that more directly gets an estimate of body fat, such as waist circumference.

AUBREY: The reason there's a focus on weight around the middle of the body is that too much of it can be harmful.

KUSHNER: Fat in the belly causes systemic inflammation, which then goes on and causes other metabolic problems like elevated blood sugar, elevated blood pressure and increased fats in the blood.

AUBREY: Setting the stage for metabolic diseases, including diabetes as well as heart disease. The experts say this reframing of BMI offers a more nuanced and objective way to assess body composition. Kezia Reeder struggled with an eating disorder in college and has been in recovery for many years.

REEDER: I have plenty of examples of how I felt stigma around my weight and/or BMI being used as a measure of, quote-unquote, "health."

AUBREY: She now works with The Emily Program, an eating disorder treatment center, and says she applauds the new recommended changes.

REEDER: I'm really encouraged by medical providers and health systems moving away from using BMI as an indicator of health.

AUBREY: The aim is to move towards more personalized care, something she and the experts agree on.

Allison Aubrey, NPR News.

