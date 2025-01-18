Israel approves a ceasefire deal with Hamas, set to go into effect Sunday

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

A ceasefire in Gaza is imminent. International mediators say it will begin Sunday morning. The Israeli cabinet approved the deal early this morning, and it will deliver a pause in fighting and the release of dozens of Israeli hostages and many more Palestinian prisoners and detainees over the next six weeks. NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi joins us from Tel Aviv. Hadeel, thanks so much for being with us.

HADEEL AL-SHALCHI, BYLINE: Good morning.

SIMON: What else can you tell us about the agreement?

AL-SHALCHI: Well, we're starting to get a little bit more information about the timing of the ceasefire and what this multiphase deal will look like in the next few weeks. Hamas and Israel have both promised to hold their fire starting at 8:30 tomorrow morning here in Israel. And then, no earlier than the same afternoon, we should start seeing people be released - 33 hostages freed over this first phase for almost 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

SIMON: Hadeel,c efforts have been underway for months. Why a deal now?

AL-SHALCHI: Well, first of all, let's remember that this deal contains much of the conditions that President Biden actually helped come up with last May, but geopolitically now, things have changed so much in the Middle East since that time. Hamas has lost a lot of its military capabilities over 15 months of war and suffered serious leadership losses, including its long-time head, Yahya Al-Sinwar. And then Hamas' backers also - including Iran and the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah - have been weakened significantly by Israel.

But then there's something new - the incoming president of Donald Trump. Trump has said - had said all hell will break loose in the Middle East if a deal to end the war wasn't reached just before he becomes president, and that's on Monday. And this wasn't just a warning to Hamas. It was also a call to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to get serious about closing a deal.

SIMON: What's been the reaction there so far?

AL-SHALCHI: Well, it is the eve of the ceasefire, and Palestinians in Gaza and Israelis are both kind of saying, we'll believe it when we see it. In Gaza, the past few days have been some of the deadliest in recent weeks. Just last night, there were Israeli airstrikes that the military said targeted Hamas weapon sites and fighters, and Gaza health officials said 122 Palestinians were killed in those strikes, including 33 children. Our producer in Gaza, Anas Baba, talked to Muhamed Abulcas (ph) in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

MUHAMED ABULCAS: (Speaking Arabic).

AL-SHALCHI: Abulcas says he's not really optimistic yet, and he won't be until he's about - he will be able to go back to whatever is left of his home. And then here in Israel, there is relief that some hostages are coming home, but it will also be heartbreaking to see them suffer from psychological, physical challenges after being held for 15 months. Sivan Yadeen (ph) was at a protest in Tel Aviv this week, and she said she doesn't like the deal is carried out in phases.

SIVAN YADEEN: (Speaking Arabic).

AL-SHALCHI: Yadeen says she would have preferred that all hostages return home at the same time because they should be reunited now with their families.

SIMON: And if the deal holds, what can we expect in coming days?

AL-SHALCHI: Well, Day 1 - tomorrow - the releases begin. Hamas is supposed to free three female hostages. And then the Israelis are supposed to release 30 Palestinian prisoners for each of them. And then there should be weekly releases. And the beginning of a troop withdrawal, a surge of aid into Gaza, and some displaced Palestinians should be able to go back home in the north. But negotiators still need to talk about what the upcoming phases are supposed to look like and hopefully bring an end to the war.

SIMON: NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi in Tel Aviv. Thanks so much.

