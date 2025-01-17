© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Vehicle fire in downtown Dillingham damages nearby building

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published January 17, 2025 at 2:34 PM AKST
Fire on Main St. Wednesday night
McKenna Gamechuck
Fire on Main St. Wednesday night

A vehicle fire broke out Wednesday night on Main Street in downtown Dillingham, involving two parked cars and affecting one nearby building.

Fire Deputy Coordinator Scott Runzo says the call came in shortly after 10 p.m. and volunteer firefighter first responders were on the scene within eight minutes.

“When we got to the scene we did find two vehicles fully involved and fire was encroaching on the structure that they were parked next to,” said Runzo.

Runzo says 11 personnel responded, including three fire apparatuses and one ambulance. He estimates that firefighters extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes of arrival.

The fire damaged an abandoned building near the Arctic Chiropractic Building. Runzo says the fire did not extend into the structure or spread to nearby businesses.

“They did some salvage and overhaul to get into the building to see if it extended into the building and it did not,” said Runzo. “It just burnt the outside of some siding on the building.”

Runzo says no injuries due to the fire were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The location of fire two days later.
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG
The location of fire two days later.

News
Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station. Margaret graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in English, and went on to attend the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Radio and Podcasting. She is passionate about the power of storytelling and creating rich soundscapes for the listener's ears to enjoy.
