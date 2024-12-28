Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel dies at age 78

ANDREW LIMBONG, HOST:

Speaking of the Baltimore Ravens...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GREG GUMBEL: The time for Super Bowl XXXV has come. We are...

LIMBONG: They played the New York Giants in the Super Bowl back in 2001.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GUMBEL: The Super Bowl provides a stage upon which legends have, at times, been born, at other times, confirmed. And tonight...

LIMBONG: It was an historic game, not just because of what was happening on the field, but because of the play-by-play announcer.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GUMBEL: I'm Greg Gumbel, along with Phil Simms.

LIMBONG: Greg Gumbel was a star sportscaster for CBS Sports, and he was the first Black announcer to do the play-by-play for the Super Bowl. CBS Sports announced Gumbel died yesterday from cancer. He was 78 years old.

Gumbel was prolific. You've heard his voice if you follow football, college basketball or even watched the Winter Olympics back in '94. A statement from his wife, Marcy, and his daughter, Michelle Gumbel, says he leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication and added, quote, "his iconic voice will never be forgotten." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

