2024 Holiday Program Schedule

This year, our Christmas Day schedule is FULL of merriment and cheer! Let KDLG provide the soundtrack to your Christmas Day celebrations.

Christmas Eve

(9pm) A Christmas Carol w/ Jonathan Winters

A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy.

(10pm-Midnight) Traditional Christmas Music

In preperation for Christmas Day celebrations, two hours of hand-picked Christmas music. From Bing Crosby to Wham!, we'll be playing holiday favorites that span the decades.

Christmas Day

(8am) Welcome Christmas

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

(9am) Carols, Customs and Candlelight: a Celtic Christmas Celebration

Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin.

(10am) All Is Bright

One hour of gorgeous, contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. Hosted by Lynne Warfel.

(11am-Re-airing at 6pm) Dillingham Elementary Student Christmas Stories

For this hour we bring you dramatic readings of some favorite Christmas stories. All courtesy of Dillingham Elementary students.

(12pm) A Chanticleer Christmas

This unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as "an orchestra of voices," as they perform holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Steve Staruch.

(1pm) An Afro Blue Christmas

Here's a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

(2pm) Christmas with Madrigalia 2024

This holiday season, the Rochester, NY chamber choir Madrigalia and their Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff return to public radio for Christmas with Madrigalia. The program celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season with traditional carols and anthems from the around the world celebrating the Winter Solstice, Chanukah, Christmas, and the New Year. This holiday program, recorded live in concert, features beautiful music for the winter holidays by Kim Andre Arnesen, Tamsin Jones, Christian Onyeji, Javier Busto, Vaclav Nelhybel, Elizabeth Poston and Cary Ratcliff. And they will be joined by the Rochester Bach Children’s Chorus for traditional music for the December holidays. Since 1975, Madrigalia has presented unique and inspiring programs of choral music built around intriguing themes. Their music is drawn from all times and places, spanning the riches of classic choral styles, the vast range of compelling music being written in our time, and the intriguing musical expressions of cultures throughout the world.

(3pm) The All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza

This year Robin Hilton and Stephen Thomson head back to the snowy cabin in the woods where the annual All Songs Considered get-togethers began many years ago. Join us as we attempt to throw another party for the ages, with one simple, fate-tempting question: What could possibly go wrong?

(5pm) Every Little Thing Christmas

The Beatles radio show “Every Little Thing” is a one-hour Christmas Special.

(7pm) Deeper Cuts Christmas Special

Sit back and relax as John Jackson hosts and produces Deeper Cuts in a special edition Christmas episode.

(8pm-10pm) St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

(10pm-Midnight) Traditional Christmas Music

The Christmas Day celebrations continue, with two hours of hand-picked Christmas music. From Bing Crosby to CeeLo Green, we'll be playing holiday favorites that span the decades.

