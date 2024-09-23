How neo-Nazi groups reacted to Trump’s false claims about Haitians in Springfield

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

When you say something to a mass audience, you're really addressing mass audiences. Millions of people hear this program, for example, people across the political spectrum. And some may hear different messages from the very same words, because people bring themselves to that exchange. At this month's presidential debate, tens of millions of people listened and watched. And some of that audience had their own special take on former President Donald Trump's false debate claim about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio. Here's NPR's Odette Yousef.

ODETTE YOUSEF, BYLINE: Trump stunned many Americans when he said this during the debate.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there.

YOUSEF: And Jeff Tischauser of the Southern Poverty Law Center says among the most stunned were neo-Nazis.

JEFF TISCHAUSER: The groups that I monitor, whether they're neo-Nazi or white nationalist - all of them thrilled, all of them in almost disbelief that they had a presidential candidate recycle and reuse the rhetoric that has been popular in these movements for decades.

YOUSEF: One group in particular was celebrating. It was the Blood Tribe, headed by two former Marines. The Blood Tribe is an explicitly neo-Nazi hate group. Its members march in colors, waving swastika flags. It's relatively small. Tischauser estimates between 50 and 80 members across the country. When Trump said what he said during that debate, the Blood Tribe's reaction on social media was immediate. It posted that the group, quote, "pushed Springfield into the public consciousness." But extremism researcher Cass Troy says that's not quite true.

CASS TROY: They take all responsibility for it, even though they don't deserve it.

YOUSEF: Troy, as Greek mythology fans might guess, is a pseudonym. NPR is not using her real name, because of the Blood Tribe's history of doxxing its critics. Troy says that before neo-Nazis jumped on the Springfield bandwagon, a couple of far-right social media accounts were stoking racial division in Springfield. When one of them, End Wokeness, posted the false pet-eating claim, it had nearly 5 million views. That's a much wider reach than any neo-Nazi group gets. Still, Troy says it's alarming to see this convergence in language between neo-Nazis and influencers on the right.

TROY: You know, if you can't separate out your feelings about basic decency when it comes to immigration, maybe you can separate out basic decency when it comes to not being in league with a Nazi.

YOUSEF: Many may not have known that the anti-Haitian claim echoed neo-Nazi propaganda. But Troy says at some point, these neo-Nazis started showing up in person, and that's when it should have been clear.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED BLOOD TRIBE LEADER: I've come to bring a word of warning - stop what you're doing before it's too late.

YOUSEF: In late August, one leader of the Blood Tribe even spoke during public comment at a Springfield City Commission meeting before he was removed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROB RUE: If I could ask the police to go ahead and...

UNIDENTIFIED BLOOD TRIBE LEADER: I'm sure I don't need to tell you that.

RUE: You just sound threatening. If you go ahead and just peacefully be removed...

UNIDENTIFIED BLOOD TRIBE LEADER: These people...

YOUSEF: Springfield's rapid repopulation by a non-native group has filled jobs, but also brought challenges. City leaders have said they need more federal support. But for extremist groups like the Blood Tribe, the flattening of these complex issues into a divisive anti-immigrant campaign has been too good to pass up. Patriot Front and Proud Boys have joined in, too. Cass Troy says that none of the Blood Tribe or any neo-Nazi group's involvement, though, is about helping Trump.

TROY: They're not playing at politics.

YOUSEF: Troy says what they're doing is trying to change the culture, to get their ideas out to a wider audience that may be receptive right now.

TROY: They're playing at messaging and what's getting traction. They want the idea to move forward. They don't actually care who does it.

YOUSEF: That idea being an authoritarian white ethnostate. Odette Yousef, NPR News.

