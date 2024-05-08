TikTok sues U.S. government

TikTok is suing the U.S. government, saying the law passed last month calling for the app’s Chinese-based owner to sell it or it will be banned in the U.S. is unconstitutional.

The U.S. government says TikTok poses a national security risk. TikTok and its parent company Byte Dance say the law violates the First Amendment.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Gautam Hans, associate professor of law and associate director of the First Amendment Clinic at Cornell Law School.

