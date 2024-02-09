Trump ballot case: Justices signal skepticism of Colorado's arguments

Most justices appeared skeptical in arguments at the Supreme Court on Thursday in a case looking at whether Colorado should be able to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with University of Baltimore School of Law professor Kim Wehle about those arguments and a separate case involving whether Trump has immunity from prosecution for trying to reverse the election results.

