Non-profit amplifies voices in Gaza

The non-profit The Center for Peace Communications has been working hard to ensure that the voices of Gazans in Gaza continued to be amplified throughout the conflict that started on Oct. 7.

The organization, working in collaboration with The Free Press, has launched a project Voices from Gaza in which many locals can be heard expressing skepticism and criticism about Hamas and its role in the crisis.

The organization’s director Joseph Braude joins host Robin Young to share some of those voices, anonymous and edited for their safety, and more stories that they are hearing from within Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

