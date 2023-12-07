Lewiston, Maine, residents still processing trauma from mass shooting

It’s been nearly six weeks since a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, left 18 people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Less than a week ago, several hundred people gathered downtown in an event that some see as a way to help process trauma and grief.

But Susan Sharon of Maine Public Radio found that other Lewiston residents are not ready to gather just yet.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.