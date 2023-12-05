© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Are you at high risk for colon cancer? Your colonoscopies might cost more

Published December 5, 2023 at 4:52 AM AKST

For many Americans with a high risk for colon cancer, a colonoscopy can cost them thousands of dollars more than someone with low risk for the disease. That’s because insurance companies are placing those high-risk patients in a category that doesn’t fully cover colonoscopies.

We hear from Angus Chen. He’s been following this as a cancer reporter with our partners at STAT News the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.